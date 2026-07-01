First Bass Pro Shops coming to San Diego, set to open at Grossmont Center

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Bass Pro Shops announced plans Wednesday to open its first San Diego County location.

The retailer says the 148,000-square-foot store will be located in the La Mesa Grossmont Center.

“It’s exciting to serve the great anglers and outdoor enthusiasts throughout the San Diego region,” said Johnny Morris, legendary angler, noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder. “With access to both saltwater and freshwater fishing, this area offers something truly special, and we look forward to helping families and friends enjoy it together.”

According to the press release, the new store will feature a unique custom design inspired by the region's outdoor heritage.

“This announcement is another exciting milestone in the ongoing transformation of Grossmont Center. Bass Pro Shops will bring new jobs, attract visitors from throughout the region, and further strengthen our local economy. We look forward to the positive impact this investment will have on our community for years to come,” said Mayor Mark Arapostathis.

Bass Pro Shops is the latest addition to the Grossmont Center. Most recently, AMC Theatres announced it will be opening in 2027, replacing the long-standing Reading Cinemas.

The new La Mesa location will be the sixth in the state.

The store is expected to open in 2028.