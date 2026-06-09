AMC to open at Grossmont Center in 2027, replacing Reading Cinemas

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — AMC Theaters announced Tuesday it will open at Grossmont Center in La Mesa in the first half of 2027.

The theatre will be replacing the long-standing Reading Cinemas, which closed last Monday.

Reading Cinemas announced the closure through a social media post, saying, "Reading Cinemas Grossmont has been honored to serve the community in San Diego County since 2008."

“The theatre has long been part of the Grossmont Center experience, and we know how important it is to the La Mesa community,” said Jon Stoeckly, Vice President of Regional Development, Federal Realty. “As we continue modernizing the property, bringing AMC to Grossmont represents an exciting milestone that honors the center's legacy while creating new opportunities for people to connect, gather, and enjoy time together."

The theatre will get extensive updates, including the installation of AMC’s signature power reclining seats in all 10 auditoriums, according to AMC.

“Bringing AMC to Grossmont Center is an exciting opportunity to introduce our premium moviegoing experience to a strong and growing community in the San Diego area,” said Dan Ellis, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations, Development, and Marketing Officer, AMC Theatres.

The company will share other significant additions to the theatre closer to the opening date.