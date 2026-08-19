Fire crews battling blaze near Alpine Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A fire has ignited near Dehesa and is moving upwards towards Alpine Heights, according to Watch Duty.

The now 75-acre fire was first reported on Watch Duty around 3:14 p.m. and is moving with a dangerous rate of spread.

Road closures have been requested for Dehesa Road at Harbison Canyon Road and Dehesa Road and Tavern Road.

An evacuation order has been issued for SDC-1867 and SDC-1868, and evacuation warnings have been issued for SDC-1780, SDC-1865, and SDC-1867.

Additional Evacuation Warnings have been issued for Zones SDC-1781, SDC-1783, SDC-1861, and SDC-1944.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at the East Side Lot of Viejas Casino at 5000 Willows Road.

Sky10 was over the blaze Wednesday afternoon, as flames were seen burning near homes. Watch video from the fire below:



We will continue updating this story with the latest information.