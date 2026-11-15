Fire at Oceanside fourplex forces 18 residents, dog to flee

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - Eighteen residents and a dog escaped injury from a fourplex fire in Oceanside this weekend, according to Oceanside Fire Department officials.

Crews responded to the residential structure fire at 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of S. Pacific Street near the intersection with Hayes Street, where they found the fire in a first-floor unit of the four-unit structure, the OFD said.

Firefighters immediately deployed hose lines to the involved floor, initiating an aggressive fire attack while simultaneously searching for potential victims, OFD Battalion Chief Blaine Hensley said.

"Additional firefighters searched the three lower units to ensure all occupants had evacuated safely and to check for possible fire extension," he said.

All occupants were safely accounted for, and no civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

The incident displaced 18 residents and one dog. The property manager was assisting the affected residents with temporary housing accommodations.

"Through coordinated efforts, firefighters contained the fire to the area of origin on the first floor, preventing it from spreading to the three residential units below," Hensley said. "The rapid response, effective resource deployment, and coordinated search and fire suppression operations helped minimize additional property damage and protect neighboring residences."

Carlsbad Fire Department firefighters and Oceanside Police Department officers also responded, including five fire engines, two ladder trucks and an ambulance for a total of 24 firefighting personnel, the OFD said.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

"The Oceanside Fire Department reminds residents to keep smoke alarms working, establish and practice home evacuation plans, and call 911 immediately if a fire or other emergency occurs," Hensley said.

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