Finding relief from the heat in a quiet place: the Ramona library

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) – San Diego County is still in the middle of a heat advisory as people are looking for relief from the heat.

“Certainly relief, relief from the heat,” Jay Aulier, who was visiting the San Diego County Library in Ramona, said.

Sometimes the quietest sound, like that hum of an air conditioner, can be the best one.

"I live out by Julian, and my vehicle's getting worked on, and it beats walking around in the heat,” Aulier said.

Aulier and others are coming here to beat the heat at the Ramona branch of the San Diego County libraries.

"All the county libraries are cool zones,” Kelly Dunn, Youth Services Librarian, San Diego County Library - Ramona Branch, said. “They can check out a book, they can read a magazine, they can charge their devices.”

Dunn’s been with the library system for about seven years.

“The rural communities, it's really important, especially here in like Ramona; it can get up to the triple digits,” Dunn said.

Some visiting the library in Ramona know just how hot it can get in the rural community.

“The past couple of days where it's like, like stale, stale heat... You go outside, and you're like, OK, I need to go back inside,” Ashley Landers said.

Landers took her daughters to the library to get out of the house and enjoy a place that’s cool.

“There's not much to do up here in small town. So, you don't have like big arcade game rooms you don't have not a lot locally in town,” Landers said. “So, it's nice to come here and you know read a book with her and play a little bit of board games.”

Dunn told ABC 10News that it’s important to provide this free resource to anyone who wants to use it.

“We don't have a ton of like community centers, if you will, and so, especially for like our teens and kids that need something to go and maybe their parents don't have the money to be able to take them to a water park or anything,” Dunn said. “Things are tight now, so this is one of the places where you can go and get some A/C.”

Some said that having a library as a cool zone is very important for the rural community.

“Electricity is expensive nowadays, you know, everybody's just trying to save a little bit of money and, you know, try to cool off somewhere else,” Landers said. “So, it's nice to have this resource for, you know, everybody else and us.”