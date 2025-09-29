Final day draws thousands to Miramar Air Show

MIRAMAR, Calif. (KGTV) — The largest military air show in the country came to an end as the Miramar Air Show wrapped up its final day, drawing thousands of spectators to witness high-flying stunts and thrilling aerial displays.

Crowds continued to pour onto the base hoping to see big planes and the explosive demonstrations that have made this annual event a major attraction for hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

For Jennie Eisenberg and her family, this marked their first return to the air show in nine years. The last time they attended, her daughter was on active duty in the Navy, serving on the medical staff.

"At that point my daughter was actually active duty in the Navy and was doing serving on the medical staff, so it's kind of exciting for all of us," Eisenberg said.

The experience proved especially exciting for her 15-month-old grandson, who is just beginning to recognize and point at airplanes.

"He's getting to the point where he's seeing airplanes and pointing to them all the time," said William Eisenberg, a Marine Corps veteran and the child's grandfather.

While William enjoyed watching his grandson experience his first air show, being back on a military base stirred deeper emotions for the veteran. He described feeling a sense of camaraderie that he only experienced while serving in the Marine Corps.

"I do feel somewhat at home, coming back to a military base. I'm able to interact with the Marines here at Miramar," William Eisenberg said.

Despite the startling sound of planes flying overhead, William doesn't mind the noise. For him, it serves as a reminder of the sacrifice he made for his country.

"When I was stationed Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point outside the gate in the welcome wall, I guess, you know, it says Pardon our noise, but it's a sound of freedom, and I firmly believe that," William Eisenberg said.

