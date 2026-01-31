FedEx driver fired after posting viral video of racist confrontation in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A former FedEx driver says he was fired after posting a viral TikTok video showing a woman using racial slurs against him during a delivery in Chula Vista.

Doug Ahmed was about halfway through his route when he pulled into the Teresina apartment complex in Chula Vista in October. When he heard a woman yelling at him from around the corner, he took out his phone and started recording.

The video begins with Ahmed telling the woman that if she wants to complain about his speed in the complex, all the information is on the truck. Ahmed maintains he wasn't speeding.

"I know the speed limit here. I got hit by a trash truck," the woman said.

"That's not my problem, I'm not a trash truck," Ahmed responded.

Ahmed, who is African American, says the woman, who appeared to be Hispanic, then called him a racial slur. Ahmed says he also started cursing in response.

Ahmed says the woman called him the same racial slur several more times before he asked for her unit number.

"What unit are you? So I know not to deliver," Ahmed said.

Ahmed sent us another video he says shows the woman tried to block his exit with her car, forcing him to squeeze around her and leave. Because we haven't been able to locate the woman for comment, her face has been blurred in the video.

"I can't believe this is happening," Ahmed said about his thoughts during the confrontation.

"In the 7 years I've been at FedEx, that's the first time being called the N-word on the job," Ahmed said.

Months later, Ahmed decided to post the video on TikTok.

"I just wanted to bring attention. Yes, racism still exists. Never feels good to be called the N-word for just existing, working,” Ahmed said.

The video, also shared on Instagram, quickly went viral, receiving nearly 400,000 views in the past two weeks.

A few days after it was posted, Ahmed was fired by a FedEx contractor.

"To post video and get fired afterward, it's like a double slap in the face," Ahmed said.

In his termination letter, the FedEx contractor pointed out the video contained a company name and FedEx truck, both violations of policy. Ahmed says that policy should be looked at on a case-by-case basis, calling the firing unfair.

When asked if he regrets posting the video, Ahmed said, "Yes and no. Yes, because of the employment situation. No, because it did bring awareness."

"Who gets fired for being called the n-word? That makes no sense," Ahmed said.

ABC 10News reached out to FedEx for comment and is waiting to hear back.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Ahmed with living expenses.

