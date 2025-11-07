Federal judge orders full SNAP funding as San Diego organizations receive $3 million donation to combat hunger

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to fully fund SNAP benefits for November after cities complained the administration was only offering to cover 65% of the maximum benefit. While it remains unclear when people will receive their money, San Diego organizations received encouraging news with a $3 million emergency donation.

The Prebys Foundation announced the emergency fund Thursday to help people impacted by the government shutdown, with local organizations coming together to address growing food insecurity.

"When the safety net begins to fray, the question becomes how will we respond?" Grant Oliphant, the CEO of the Prebys Foundation said. "We believe no one should go hungry, not here and not anywhere, because food is much more than just sustenance. It's about dignity and belonging and the health of our entire community."

The donation will be split equally between Feeding San Diego and the Jacobs & Kushman San Diego Food Bank to help close gaps and ensure people can eat during the shutdown.

Deborah Gonzales, who previously relied on food banks when she and her husband became ill and couldn't work, now volunteers with a San Diego food pantry.

"Without the lifeline of being able to have Feeding San Diego there and access to the food, I'm not really sure what would have happened," Gonzales said.

Feeding San Diego CEO Bob Kamensky said the government shutdown is impacting tens of thousands of families from all walks of life, including military families at Camp Pendleton, MCRD and MCAS Miramar, family housing in Murphy Canyon, and airport authority personnel seeking hunger relief.

The collaboration extends to local farmers working closely with food banks during the shutdown. According to San Diego Food Bank CEO Casey Castillo, this relationship creates a circular economy.

"It allows us to purchase food from them and boost this economy, making a circular economy, and it also allows us to be more targeted in what we grow," Castillo said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

