Federal immigration operations target San Diego neighborhoods, sparking community resistance

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Federal immigration agents conducted operations in Logan Heights and Southeast San Diego on Friday, with community members capturing footage of the enforcement actions that resulted in mixed outcomes for authorities.

In one incident on 32nd and Webster Street, masked Border Patrol agents attempted to arrest a plumber working inside a Logan Heights home but left empty-handed after the homeowner refused them entry. Cell phone video shows the 30-minute back-and-forth between agents, the homeowner, and community members who gathered to protest the operation.

The homeowner told agents she would not allow them inside because the warrant they presented did not include her address and lacked a judge's signature. Community advocates with Union del Barrio, which conducts immigration enforcement patrols, supported her decision.

"Based on that, we were able to maintain not only our presence but she was able to defend her constitutional right not to let them in," Benjamin Prado said.

The plumber's employer, speaking through tears, said the targeted worker had been with his company for three years, and he did not know why agents were seeking him.

"The community is responding because they know that if it's one neighbor one day, it could be another neighbor the next," Prado said.

San Diego Police confirmed U.S. Customs and Border Protection requested their assistance for crowd control during the operation.

Minutes later, a separate federal operation resulted in an arrest. Security camera footage captured a white vehicle being quickly surrounded by masked agents in tactical vests on Magnus Way in Southeast San Diego. A woman was seen exiting the car before being detained and taken away.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed the second operation was theirs, but did not specify why the woman was arrested.

"As part of its routine operations, ICE arrests aliens who commit crimes and other individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws. All aliens in violation of U.S. immigration law may be subject to arrest, detention, and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States, regardless of nationality," an ICE spokesperson said in a statement.

Border Patrol has not responded to requests for comment about why the plumber was being sought.

