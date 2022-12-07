FBI releases photos of man who robbed U.S. Bank in San Diego

The FBI Field Office in San Diego has released surveillance photos of the man who robbed a U.S. Bank on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The robbery happened around 4:40 p.m. that day at 3201 University Ave., according to the FBI's press release.

A lone suspect approached one of the teller stations inside the bank and passed a note to the teller, telling them to read it. The suspect then demanded the teller to place all the money into a bag, the release says.

After receiving the money, the suspect ran away and headed south on 32nd Street.

The FBI described the suspect as a man with a light complexion, who appears to be in their mid-40s to early 50s and is 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a blue hat with an unknown logo, a gray zip-up jacket and glasses at the time of the robbery. He was also clean shaven.

If you have any information for the FBI or the San Diego Police Department regarding this case, reach out to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 858-580-8477. You can also submit a tip online here.

