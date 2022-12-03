Second US Bank robbed within two days in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An investigation is underway after two U.S. Bank branches were robbed at gunpoint in the San Diego area within the last two days.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the first robbery happened on Thursday, Dec. 1 just before 5 p.m. in the 3200 block of University Avenue in North Park.

Police say a man walked into the U.S. Bank and approached a teller before demanding money. The robber then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Authorities describe him as a white man around 40 years old, 5'8" tall with a thin build, and wearing a blue hat, dark color zip-up jacket, dark pants, and glasses.

The second robbery happened on Friday, Dec. 2 at the U.S. Bank in the 4100 block of Genesee Avenue in Clairemont Mesa.

At 3:13 p.m., a man walked in and pointed a gun at the tellers while demanding money. He took an unknown amount of cash and was last seen going northbound once he exited the bank.

Police are describing him as a white man around 40 to 60 years old, and he wore a blue jacket, dark-colored pants, and white gloves. It is unclear if the robberies are connected.

Anyone with information related to the above incident(s) is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.