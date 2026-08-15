USS Abraham Lincoln sailor's father says son is doing fine amid reports of poor conditions on board

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The USS Abraham Lincoln has been at sea for more than 250 days, and one San Diego sailor's father says his son is doing fine despite growing reports of substandard conditions and mental health struggles on board.

Todd Sickenger said he recently reached out to his son, Devynn, after news about the ship's conditions kept escalating.

"The story kept coming out and getting bigger, so I did reach out to him yesterday afternoon, and he told me he's fine and things are OK there," Sickenger said.

The Lincoln has been at sea for more than 250 days while supporting the U.S. war with Iran. The ship deployed last November and was originally set to return in May. It has not made a port call in more than 200 days, setting a record for consecutive days at sea.

Over the last week, the Lincoln has come under scrutiny over mental health and supply issues on board. Democratic lawmakers are demanding answers, while the Department of Defense says conditions have been "completely misrepresented."

Sickenger said his son did not bring up any of those concerns.

"He didn't mention any of that. He just said everything is fine, as, you know, with him and with the ship," Sickenger said.

Sickenger acknowledged that his son's experience may not reflect what every sailor on board is going through.

"I understand that just because he says he's OK, not everybody might be OK, and I understand that, but I don't feel like it's the time or the place to make a big deal out of this," Sickenger said.

The USS George Washington is now heading to the Middle East and is expected to relieve the Lincoln.

Sickenger said he hopes Devynn and the roughly 5,000 sailors on board get to come home soon to rest after a longer-than-expected deployment.

"I have no concerns about him whatsoever. He's been. A good sailor; it's been a good situation for him," Sickenger said.

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