Father of 3 killed in hit-and-run after minor accident on I-805

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Barrick Lo, a 48-year-old regulatory attorney and father of three, was struck and killed following a minor traffic accident on Interstate 805 in San Diego. His daughters, ages 7 and 9, were in the car with him at the time.

Friends and family of Lo are calling for justice two weeks after his death. The suspect, 57-year-old Lawrence Wynn, has pleaded not guilty to several charges, including murder.

According to Lo's friend Peggy Mok, Lo had just picked up his daughters from fencing class and was driving south on the 805 to meet his wife and son for dinner in Kearny Mesa when the incident unfolded. Mom says that, based on what Lo’s 9-year-old daughter witnessed, near the 805-52 interchange, another vehicle bumped Lo's car while attempting to pass. Both vehicles pulled over to the shoulder.

Mok said Lo approached the other vehicle to exchange information.

"Barrick knocked on the glass. The other driver didn't come out," Mok said. "Attempted to leave. The other car try to back off and then boom, drove towards him. His head hit on the edge of the road."

Lo was rushed to a hospital, where he passed away a few days later.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a Nissan Pathfinder was located a few days later, before the driver was arrested.

Last week, Wynn pleaded not guilty to several charges, including murder. In the criminal complaint, prosecutors say Wynn has a prior conviction for a serious felony and may qualify for harsher penalties under the three-strikes law.

Mok described Lo, a regulatory attorney with biotech firm Illumina, as a dedicated father and husband.

"Kind heart, very considerate. The best person I know,” Mok said.

Daniel Lam, a fellow attorney at Illumina, said the Hong Kong native was known for his big heart and sharp legal mind.

"He wanted to do the right thing," Lam said. “He had a moral compass."

Lam described the grief felt by those who knew Lo.

"A lot of anguish, sadness, and tears," Lam said.

Mok said the heartbreak is compounded by the fact that at least one of Lo's daughters witnessed the roadside encounter.

"To me it's brutal," Mok said. “The 9-year-old will be traumatized.”

Mok said she and others close to Lo are struggling to understand how he died.

"Cold-blooded, disgusting, evil," Mok said. "Hit and run is bad already. Why did you have to kill him?"

When asked what she wanted to see happen in the case, Mok was direct.

"We want justice, and we want him in jail for life," Mok said.

Illumina issued a statement on Lo's passing.

"Barrick was a valued member of the Illumina family for nearly a decade, and he made a lasting impact on his colleagues. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. He will be greatly missed," the company said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help Lo's family.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

