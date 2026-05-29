Father Joe's Villages seeing demand at food pantry amid changes to CalFresh & rising costs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Car after car is loaded up, volunteer by volunteer, at Father Joe’s Villages E Street food pantry.

“I'm a single mom. I also work as a caregiver,” Mina Reina said. “But, you know, everything is so expensive now, even the gas and everything, so I like to come here to get some food. It's a very help for us.”

Many people are struggling with high costs of food, gas and rent.

“We’re processing new applicants every single Friday and then we're also running into a big shortage situation at times,” Richard Dolan of Father Joe’s Villages said.

The non-profit told ABC 10News that shortage is leading to them having to start rationing how much they can hand out at times.

“About 25% of San Diegans have some level of food insecurity, and I think the changes that have been enacted through CalFresh recently have just enhanced that and exacerbated that basically, and we're seeing it here by the number of people who are showing up,” Deacon Jim Vargas of Father Joe’s Villages said.

Following the passage of federal House Resolution 1, aka The Big Beautiful Bill, CalFresh made adjustments to eligibility for benefits.

]Starting on April 1, certain groups of non-U.S. citizens are limited in their eligibility for CalFresh benefits.

“We don't ask what the migrant situation is and or the citizenship situation is,” Vargas said. “But we are, by anecdotally, we're seeing more individuals who are migrants basically who come in and, and are partaking of the services that we, that we have here.”

There could be more people coming here, as June 1 brings a new CalFresh work requirement for those applying who are 18 to 64.

“The changes that will be enacted and fall into place come June 1 and will be rolled out over a period of time. I think our expectation is that the situation is going to get even more dire and more and more people are going to need the assistance,” Vargas said.

“Food is the conduit for a bigger discussion with individuals so that we can expose them to our more comprehensive services, which include employment, includes health care, as well.”