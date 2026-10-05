Father Joe's, Irwin Jacobs begin partnership to address senior homelessness

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Homelessness services provider Father Joe's Villages and philanthropist Irwin Jacobs are working toward a $50 million, 5-year partnership intended to bolster the region's affordable housing and address seniors falling into homelessness.

The investment, announced Monday, is the largest in Father Joe's history. It will fund new services for seniors and the development of 710 new affordable homes through the nonprofit's Turning the Key initiative by rebuilding 1501 Imperial Ave. into a "village within a village" that will feature vertical towers with affordable homes and more services for seniors, according to a statement from the organization.

"Thanks to the incredible generosity of Dr. Irwin Jacobs, we will be able to move with the speed and urgency that this moment demands," said Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO of Father Joe's Villages. "Today, we look ahead to a new chapter: a partnership that will create increased possibilities for hundreds of our neighbors, including our seniors, in working towards stabilization and self-sufficiency."

Services funded by the partnership will include assisted living, health care, job and housing programs. Groundbreaking will begin in early 2028, and construction is scheduled to be completed by 2032.

"Joan and I were long concerned about the difficulties suffered by many in our society," said Jacobs, co-founder and former chairman of Qualcomm Incorporated. "More recently, I have been made aware that many of our San Diego seniors are increasingly in crisis, with some needing housing and other support services. I believe that Father Joe's Villages is very experienced with these issues and I am pleased to enter into a partnership with them to support both services and housing."

According to January's annual Point in Time Count, a third of all homeless people in the county are 55 or older, and 52% of them are becoming homeless for the first time in their lives.

The oldest individual found on the morning of this year's count by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness — the organization tasked with conducting the one-night count of the region's homeless people — was an 86-year- old Latina in Chula Vista.

Serving Seniors President & CEO Melinda Forstey says the trend continues to show an increasing impact from homelessness on San Diego County's older adults.

"While it is encouraging to see that overall homelessness has declined, the continued rise in homelessness among older adults is deeply concerning," Forstey said. "Once again this year, older adults now make up one third of the region's homeless population."

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