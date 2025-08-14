Father calls for safety improvements after daughter's fatal motorcycle crash in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A grieving father is calling for additional safety measures on a La Jolla road after his 20-year-old daughter died in a motorcycle crash last week.

The motorcycle Viviana Rose bought in April now rests in the back of her father, Ruben Holguin's truck, a sobering reminder of her early morning trip to the ocean last Friday.

"She's had trouble sleeping. She likes to go to the ocean to clear her head, her thoughts," Holguin said.

Holguin says his daughter was headed back home on Torrey Pines Road around 3 a.m., when police say Rose, who had her helmet on, crashed into the center median near Roseland Drive, ejecting her off the bike. She would pass away at the hospital.

"It's rough, and it’s tough. It's the feeling no parent ever wants to feel in their life," Holguin said.

Holguin describes his daughter as "a light" - outgoing, joyful and creative. She was growing her 3-year-old nail art business on TikTok.

"I think she just enjoyed the art. She was flourishing," Holguin said.

A promising life was cut short on a dark morning. Police officers told Holguin at the scene that she hit the median head-on, a median Holguin believes is hard to see.

"I feel like when you're coming down the hill, it kind of blinds. You don't really see it, because it dips down," Holguin said.

Holguin says he was also told by officers there was no signage marking the median. Over the last decade, Google Earth images of the area show that at times, signage is posted, and at other times, it's knocked down. In the most recent image from February, there is no sign.

What is consistent in the photos is the amount of damage from old collisions.

"That shows it was waiting to take someone else's life. It needed to be properly signed, with reflectivity, or someone else is going to lose their child, or loved one," Holguin said.

In a statement, a City of San Diego spokesperson says: "This incident is currently under review and the City is still gathering information. The Transportation Department evaluates all fatal traffic collisions that occur within the City, including whether any potential traffic and safety improvements are needed."

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Rose’s family with funeral expenses.

