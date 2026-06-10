Father calls for justice after 15-year-old son beaten, stomped at Point Loma party

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 15-year-old boy was beaten at a Point Loma house party, and his father is calling for the teens responsible to face charges.

The Saturday night party took place on Elliott Street. Police say a noise complaint brought attention to the gathering, and soon after, another call reported an assault.

Before the violence, Brian said his son Michael was at the party with a friend who had been invited.

"He said he was having a good time, just talking to people. A normal party," Brian said.

Brian said there were about 100 teens at the party. He was not sure whether adults were present.

At one point, Michael had a conversation with a female friend. Brian said more than half an hour later, around 10 p.m., Michael was pushed from behind and into the pool, possibly by the female friend's boyfriend. Moments later, an apparent ambush involving 3 other teens followed.

“Video shows when he got out of the pool, the teen in pink started by punching him in the body. The teen in red punched him violently in the face. Then another teen, for a good 10 to 15 seconds, stomped on his head violently," Brian said.

Brian said his son lay on the ground, defenseless.

"Just trying to protect himself on the ground. Didn't know what to do. He was very scared," Brian said.

Eventually, some of the teens pulled the attackers away. A dazed Michael left the party with his friend. Brian was sent the video shortly after.

"My heart sunk, my entire body went numb. Worst feeling I've ever had. As a parent your main job is to protect your child," Brian said.

At the hospital, Michael was diagnosed with a concussion. A gash on his head required staples, and he had bruises all over his body.

"He's still in a state of shock and upset over what happened," Brian said.

Police said witnesses identified possible suspects. Brian is now calling for all of his son's attackers to be held responsible.

"I believe if they aren't held accountable, it will happen again. I couldn't imagine another parent feeling what I felt. I want parents to know this can happen… The next time it could be worse. He's very lucky. A few more head stomps, and there could have been brain damage," Brian said.

Brian said detectives will soon be meeting with prosecutors to discuss charges.

"My son will constantly have the image of being defenseless and being beaten. That's not a thing kids should get away with, and that's why they should be held accountable," Brian said.

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