Fatal shooting in Mira Mesa leaves woman dead, man hospitalized

MIRA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — A woman is dead, and a man is wounded in Mira Mesa Friday night, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police say they received a call at around 6:57 from someone claiming there were two people in a garage with a large amount of blood near the 10000 block of Summerview Court.

San Diego Police say they arrived at the scene and found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was transported to a local hospital.

The condition of the man is unknown at this time.

The San Diego Police Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.