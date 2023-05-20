Family waits for news of father in Border Patrol custody, over a week after Title 42 ended

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Yisel Guerrero is back in her Austin, Texas home, reunited with her mom and grandmother, days after the pair were released from Border Patrol custody.

Her dad, Antonio Guerrero, is still in Border Patrol custody. Guerrero, his wife, and his mother all traveled from Colombia hoping to claim asylum.

Guerrero's wife Nuris Patiño, says she's nervous because they know nothing about him. His mother, Edith Mojica, is asking for answers, saying they traveled together and expect to be reunited.

Yisel was in San Diego last week when she picked up her mom and grandma and waited for days but eventually left for Austin without Antonio.

She's had no communication since she saw him at the border wall in San Ysidro a week ago, the day after Title 42 was lifted.

Lindsay Toczylowski is an attorney representing Antonio pro bono. She's the executive director of the Immigrant Defenders Law Center. She tried for days to get a hold of Antonio.

Toczylowski says she heard from him Thursday but still hasn't heard from Customs and Border Protection. She feels her client has a valid asylum claim. The family says they were threatened in Colombia and hopes he'll be released to his family and get the chance to make his case before a judge.

Both the family and the attorney are hopeful Antonio would be released in the coming days.

ABC 10News did reach out to CBP to see if they could comment on this specific case. They told ABC 10News they received the request and would be in touch as soon as possible. At the time of publishing this article, we have not heard back.

