Migrants with family in US hope to be processed at San Ysidro border

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — While migrants wait at the U.S.-Mexico border, some have families waiting for them in the United States who say they didn't know the realities of what's happening at the border.

Yisel Guerrero agreed to speak to ABC 10News via Zoom from her Austin, Texas, home. She's waiting for an update about her father, mother, and elderly grandmother.

“It's a very sad and hard situation,” said Guerrero. “Also, yesterday it was raining, they are wet.”

ABC 10News spoke to her father, Antonio, on Tuesday night. The family is from Colombia and says they own multiple pharmacies and were threatened back home. They say they felt they had no choice but to leave.

Antonio and his daughter say they had no idea about the specifics of Title 42 or what would happen when they arrived.

They were told they'd get to the border and be processed and allowed in to meet with their families, quickly realizing that was not true.

“They say everything will be OK, you will get to the border, they will get you processed, and you'll get with your family in the United States, and every day, it's getting hard,” said Guerrero. “They never expect this was going to be so hard because they are older people.”

Things could get much harder when Title 42 expires, and Title 8 goes back in place. Migrants could face a 5-year ban if they enter the country illegally.

Yisel has lived in Austin for 11 years and she owns two jewelry businesses and has her own home. She said she's willing to be her family's sponsor and just wants them safe on this side.

The U.S. government has repeatedly asked migrants to not show up at the border, and instead use the CBP One app to start their asylum request.