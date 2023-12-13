Family seeks justice for two children who died from Mountain View pursuit, crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hundreds of candles, toys, superheroes, trucks, balloons and ambient music played quietly for the two children who died from a pursuit and a fiery crash in Mountain View Friday night.

SEE RELATED: Two children dead, two women hospitalized in Mountain View crash; Suspect in custody

A grandmother of the two children, 8-year-old Malikai and 4-year-old Mason Orozco-Romero, held the vigil Monday night into Tuesday.

"...They were two innocent boys. They were happy. They will fight, but they will love each other. They would always have a great smile on their face," the grandma said, holding onto a photo of her two grandchildren.

She said the only thing giving her strength is her other kids and grandchildren that she has left.

"They're the ones that I need to be strong for. For my daughter. She needs to see me strong," the grandmother said.

Her daughter, one of the women injured in the crash, previously had two surgeries due to Lupus and has another surgery scheduled, according to the grandmother. She said her daughter is in stable condition but may be paralyzed from the accident.

The two children lost their father last year on Dec. 28, according to the grandmother. They were both living with him in Houston, Texas, when he was shot in the chest from an altercation he was not a part of.

"It was hard for them, you know, losing their father, because he was a great man. They had all his support, all the love of that great man," the grandmother said.

The other woman in the car was the children's nanny. The grandmother said the nanny was always there for the kids and was emotionally torn up and devastated. She broke her wrist following the crash

As of now, the grandmother says she wants justice for her grandchildren.

"This should not happen to my kids and should not happen to another family. All of this, I have no words," the grandmother said.