Two children killed, two women hospitalized after fiery crash in Mountain View; suspect identified

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 20-year-old man is in custody following a fiery, two-vehicle crash in Mountain View that left two children dead and two women hospitalized Friday night.

The suspect has been identified as Angel Daniel Salgado Velasquez, who was apprehended a short time after the crash when he fled the scene on foot.

The crash happened around 6:14 p.m. on the southbound lane of Interstate 805, at the 43rd Street off-ramp. According to the San Diego Police Department, they were in pursuit of the suspect's BMW sedan that was initially going too fast.

SDPD said the suspect's car collided with a Honda Accord less than 5 minutes into the pursuit.

The accident caused both vehicles to go down the embankment, resulting in one car striking a tree. The fallen tree then ignited the Honda, leading to it bursting into flames, said California Highway Patrol Officer Salvador Castro.

Castro said there were four people in the car, including a 25-year-old woman as the driver, a 4-year-old boy, an 8-year-old boy, and a 29-year-old woman.

The two children were transported in CPR status to Rady Children's Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. The two women were taken to a local hospital with major injuries, Castro said.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the CHP San Diego Area Office at (858) 293-6000.

This is a developing story, and ABC 10News will provide updates as more information becomes available.