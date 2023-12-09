Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two children killed, two women hospitalized after fiery crash in Mountain View; suspect identified

Two children, ages 3 and 8, are dead and two women are hospitalized with major injuries following a fiery crash in Mountain View.
Posted at 7:23 PM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-09 18:21:21-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 20-year-old man is in custody following a fiery, two-vehicle crash in Mountain View that left two children dead and two women hospitalized Friday night.

The suspect has been identified as Angel Daniel Salgado Velasquez, who was apprehended a short time after the crash when he fled the scene on foot.

The crash happened around 6:14 p.m. on the southbound lane of Interstate 805, at the 43rd Street off-ramp. According to the San Diego Police Department, they were in pursuit of the suspect's BMW sedan that was initially going too fast.

SDPD said the suspect's car collided with a Honda Accord less than 5 minutes into the pursuit.

The accident caused both vehicles to go down the embankment, resulting in one car striking a tree. The fallen tree then ignited the Honda, leading to it bursting into flames, said California Highway Patrol Officer Salvador Castro.

Castro said there were four people in the car, including a 25-year-old woman as the driver, a 4-year-old boy, an 8-year-old boy, and a 29-year-old woman.

The two children were transported in CPR status to Rady Children's Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. The two women were taken to a local hospital with major injuries, Castro said.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the CHP San Diego Area Office at (858) 293-6000.

This is a developing story, and ABC 10News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today

Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today