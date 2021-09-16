Family remembers teen killed in University City shooting

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) -- The family of a teen shot and killed in University City last Friday is sharing new details about their loved one.

The victim's aunt told ABC 10News the family is devastated by the death of 19-year-old Irene Salgado-Aceves. On Wednesday, the family was in Tijuana notifying family members there of the young woman's passing.

The woman's aunt said her niece was attending Garfield High School and was supposed to graduate this December after taking some time off from school because of the pandemic.

San Diego Police say they were called to the 4600 block of La Jolla Village Drive in response to reports of a shooting just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Officers reportedly found Salgado-Aceves in the front passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to her chest.

According to police, the teen was with two others in the car on Miramar Road when she was shot. Detectives found a gun in the car and arrested a 17-year-old boy that was riding with her.

The boy has not been identified because he is a minor, but he is facing murder charges.

The family is planning a candlelight vigil at the scene of the shooting in University City on Friday afternoon.

If you'd like to donate to the family's GoFundMe, click here.

