SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police are investigating a shooting in University City that left a woman dead Friday evening.

According to San Diego police, gunfire was reported just before 6 p.m. in the 4600 block of La Jolla Village Drive near the Union Bank.

The victim was only described as an adult female.

Officers are searching the area for the gunman, but a detailed description of the suspected shooter was not immediately available.

Details leading up to the incident are unknown at this time.