Family recovers after home destroyed in Bay Terraces

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Three days after a fire burned through a south San Diego home, shock is wearing off and reality is setting in.

"It's a whole lot to deal with," said Darrell May, who owns the home. "It's not like a car wreck where you have one person contacted and you need a rental car, and there's your new car a week later."

May survived the fire, but every belonging this family owned was destroyed.

"Everything is either burnt or heavily smoke damaged, so we have to replace everything," said May.

Asleep at the time, his grandson, Christian, sifted through smoke and pulled him to safety.

Christian didn't stop there and rescued other family members from the burning house. When we spoke to him earlier this week, he described the tense moments.



While most of the family escaped the worst, two people are still in the hospital.

Gloria, 90, is on a ventilator, her lungs damaged by smoke. Her daughter, Maria Nambo-May, helped save several family members that morning.

While most of the items were gone, Christian pointed to the home's roof. One of the only surviving items is a Bible, which his great-grandmother reads every night.

"Everything else inside the room is completely melted is gone, you can't make sense of anything in there," said Hernandez-May.

The inspection to determine the cause of the fire is set for Monday.

