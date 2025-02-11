Man saves family members after fire erupts in Bay Terraces home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 22-year-old man’s heroic actions helped save several family members from a fire that erupted in their Bay Terraces home early Tuesday morning.

At around 1:35 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of Manzana Way due to a reported house fire.

SDFD officials said a man -- later identified as Christian Hernandez-May -- woke up to a smoke alarm in the home and saw flames on the second floor. He then jumped into action to alert his family.

Hernandez-May told ABC 10News he helped his girlfriend get down from the second floor through a window onto a lower-level roof. He then went back up to help his grandfather.

"I went to my grandpa’s window in the master bedroom and I was yelling for them to come out. He was waiting for my grandma to come out, but luckily she made it through the front door. So finally I held the ladder for him to get down, then I jumped down and set up the other ladder so we could get off the patio cover,” Hernandez-May said.

Despite the raging fire, Hernandez-May went back into the house to save the family’s dog.

SDPD officials said four family members were taken to the hospital -- one due to smoke inhalation, while three others were treated for burn-related injuries.

Hernandez-May and another family member were evaluated by paramedics at the scene but did not need to go to the hospital.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, SDFD officials said it’s possible the blaze may have been sparked by an appliance on the second floor of the home.

Officials the fire left the home “unlivable.”