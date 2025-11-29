Family pleads for hit-and-run driver to surrender after 11-Year-old boy's death in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (KGTV) — The family of 11-year-old Aiden Torres De Paz, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday afternoon in Escondido, is pleading for the driver to turn themselves in to police.

The tragic incident occurred on the 400 block of East Washington Street near Hickory, close to the family's home. According to family members, Aiden was retrieving a ball that had gone into the road when he was struck by a vehicle.

A memorial filled with pictures, candles and flowers now marks the spot where the young boy lost his life.

"Happy, he had a big personality. I would just say happy he loved to play. He was a happy kid he had a big personality," Irene Gonzalez, Aiden's aunt, said, remembering Aiden.

The family is urging drivers to slow down on the busy street, which neighbors say is known for speeding vehicles.

"We just again ask please please please slow down the street is extremely busy. There's cars that are continuing to drive really fast on the street. Slow down," Gonzalez said.

Adela Riques, a neighbor who frequently travels on East Washington Street, echoed those concerns.

"I almost always travel on this street and sometimes there's no chance to pass because cars move very fast," Riques said.

As the family grieves the loss of their son, they're making a direct appeal to the hit-and-run driver.

"Have a heart. God sees everything," Gonzalez said.

"We know the person is out there and you know if you have any information, please come forward, go to the police," Gonzalez added.

The family is raising money for funeral and memorial expenses through a fundraising campaign.

