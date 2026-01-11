Family of woman found in ditch file lawsuit against Sheriff's over her death

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The family of Irma Perez Espinoza is taking legal action against the San Diego Sheriff’s Office, alleging deputies failed to act during a welfare check days before she was found gravely injured in a Lemon Grove ditch — a delay they say ultimately cost her life.

Perez Espinoza was discovered in July and died just days later. In the months since, activists, loved ones, and community members have repeatedly demanded answers, claiming earlier intervention by law enforcement could have changed the outcome.

Now, according to newly filed court documents, her family is seeking accountability through a lawsuit that accuses sheriff’s deputies of misconduct and inaction.

A growing memorial near the ditch where Perez Espinoza was found stands as a reminder of her death. Neighbors say it has become a place of reflection — and frustration.

Richard Quinones, who first called the San Diego Sheriff’s Office requesting a welfare check, previously shared video he recorded three days after his initial call. He says Perez Espinoza was still in the same location where he had first seen her.

Quinones has said the responding deputy appeared to do little during that initial visit, leaving the area shortly after arriving. He believes more could have been done to help her sooner.

Following Quinones’ account, video evidence, and an internal investigation launched by the Sheriff’s Office, Perez Espinoza’s family decided to move forward with legal action.

The lawsuit alleges deputies failed to provide necessary aid and did not adequately assess Perez Espinoza’s condition, despite concerns raised by community members.

For neighbors, the case has shaken trust in emergency response.

Some say they now hesitate before calling for help, worried about whether deputies will respond appropriately or at all. Quinones says the situation has left the community questioning whether future calls will lead to meaningful action.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Office told ABC 10News it cannot comment on the case due to the pending litigation.

