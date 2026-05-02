Family of Oceanside 24-year-old hit-and-run victim pleads for answers

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The family of a 24-year-old Oceanside man is pleading for answers after his body was found on the side of Highway 76, the apparent victim of a hit-and-run.

Oceanside police say Keith Aaron was found near Singh Way late Sunday morning. His sister, Alexus Aaron, says she was told his body was discovered in the brush about 20 to 30 feet off the road.

"It feels like a piece of me got torn away," an emotional Alexus said. “I feel like always crying, really.”

She says an autopsy confirmed Aaron died from blunt force injuries after being struck by a vehicle. Investigators believe he was hit sometime between 1 and 8 a.m.

Alexus says her brother worked odd jobs, including lawn care and cleaning homes.

"He walked everywhere anyway, so I'm thinking he was walking to work in the morning," Alexus said.

Aaron had moved to the San Diego area from Missouri several years ago after visiting his sister and falling in love with the region.

"He loved riding on the road — motorcycles was his number one thing," Alexus said. "Loved to live free and explore California."

Alexus described her brother as "so sweet and loving" and says the circumstances of his death have been devastating to process.

"It's just so inhumane what happened," Alexus said. "Just leaving him like an animal."

So far, the investigation has yielded few clues.

"There are no cameras, there's no witnesses, there's no evidence, any car parts," Alexus said.

Now, Alexus is making a direct plea to the driver responsible.

"Whoever did this, please just turn yourself in," Alexus said. "I think that justice should be served. There needs to be justice."

Anyone with information is asked to call Oceanside Police Traffic Investigator Ibrahim Serdah at 760-435-4769.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral-related expenses.

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