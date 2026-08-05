Family of man killed on daily walk in Chula Vista seeks answers one month later

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - One month after a collision killed a 79-year-old man on his daily walk in Chula Vista, his family is making an appeal for answers — and pushing back on details emerging from the investigation.

Tony Esquivel, a retired probation officer and great-grandfather of 4, was on his regular morning walk when he began crossing Lane Avenue at MacKenzie Creek Road. Police say he was struck by a southbound Nissan Frontier just before 11 a.m. on a Monday morning. Esquivel was transported to a hospital, where he died.

The 57-year-old driver remained at the scene. Police say alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors. The investigation is ongoing.

Esquivel's daughter, Angelica Hamelitz, says the loss has devastated her family.

"My dad is the glue that held our family together. This is a tremendous loss," Hamelitz said. "Pure agony and a total loss.”

Hamelitz describes her father as funny, someone who doted on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and an unapologetic rule follower.

"Everything was about follow the rules and do what is right, even when nobody's watching," Hamelitz said.

That's why she takes issue with the driver's account of the crash.

"The driver is claiming my dad came out of nowhere," Hamelitz said.

When asked whether that claim fits with the man she knew, Hamelitz was direct.

"Absolutely not," Hamelitz said. "No, he would stand and look and look … and even if he saw a car, he would still be waiting. He used to get mad at us about jaywalking."

Hamelitz says she was told there are no witnesses, and it is unclear whether surveillance video exists. She is hoping someone will come forward with information about the crash.

"A life was lost. We want closure, to know what really happened. We want justice served as well," Hamelitz said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Department Traffic Bureau at 619-476-5303.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

