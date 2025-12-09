Family of 12-year-old homicide victim still seeks justice one year later

NATIONAL CITY (KGTV) — A Lemon Grove family continues searching for justice one year after 12-year-old Elijah Smith was shot and killed at an abandoned house party in National City.

One year later, still no charges have been filed for his death.

Sofia Smith, Elijah's mother, said the past year has been too painful to bear. The family had to move houses and started attending bi-weekly support groups for families who have lost a loved one to gun violence.

"It was too hard to live where we lived. Everywhere I looked, I saw Elijah," Smith said.

Nov. 16 marked one year since Elijah was killed.

On the night of the one-year mark, Elijah's family and friends released balloons at his favorite skate park across from his school, Lemon Grove Academy Middle.

The past year has also been challenging because the investigation hasn't found Elijah's killer.

"I am scared of it going cold," Oakley Smith, Elijah's older sister, said.

Oakley said she is desperate for answers.

"I'm constantly messaging the police department and DA's office. Sometimes I get responses," Oakley said. "I do believe the detectives and DA are working this case as hard as they can, but not knowing anything does make me a little nervous and frustrated that it's gonna go cold."

For the past year, ABC 10News has been checking in with Oakley as the investigation continued.

ABC 10News met with her on the day of Elijah's funeral, the same day Detective Mark Segal with the National City Police Department explained why the investigation faced challenges obtaining information from teenagers.

"They're just hesitant about being labeled a snitch or rat or going against their friends or their group and potentially being the one that helps police," Segal said back in December 2024.

In March, National City Police announced they arrested 19-year-old Carlos Maldonado in connection with Elijah Smith's homicide.

However, Maldonado was not charged with Elijah's murder and was later released from custody because a judge needed more evidence.

In October, Maldonado was sentenced to nine months in county jail for another case on unrelated assault and gun charges.

Since then, there have been no new developments in Elijah's case.

"There's no new leads, there's no new information, and it's frustrating," Sofia Smith said.

Elijah's aunt Alicia Hinojosa, who's also Sofia's older sister, said the past flew by quickly. She said the investigation had momentum at first, but now it feels stuck.

"We want someone to pay for what happened to our Elijah. It's only fair. How come [they're] running around or whatever [they're] doing, living life, and Elijah isn't?" Hinojosa said.

Oakley said some sort of timeline would help ease the present.

"I just want to know how long it's gonna take. Is it gonna take forever at this point, you know? Is it gonna be kind of soon?" Smith said.

Elijah's case started with the National City Police Department, but it's now in the hands of the District Attorney's Office.

ABC 10News reached out twice to the DA's office for an update. They responded that this case remains under investigation and there's no timeline for how long it will take.

Crime Stoppers said it's still taking tips in Elijah's case. Callers can stay anonymous, and any information that leads to an arrest could earn a $1,000 reward.

To submit a tip for Elijah's case, call 888-580-TIPS (888-580-8477), text "SDTips" to 274637 (CRIMES), or use the online portal at p3tips.com/409