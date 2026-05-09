Family hopeful one week after 12-year-old boy critically injured in Carmel Valley e-bike crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 12-year-old boy remains in a medically induced coma one week after he was critically injured in a collision in Carmel Valley, but his family says he is trending in a positive direction.

Family members say Mark Maldonado was riding his e-bike on Del Mar Heights Road early Saturday evening when he attempted to make a left turn onto Old Carmel Valley Road. Police say he was struck by a Tesla traveling in the same direction, throwing him from the bike and into the windshield.

His uncle, Bijan Sabouri, described the impact of the crash.

"The impact of that windshield essentially had caused his helmet to come off, which is when he had an impact with the ground without that protection," Sabouri said.

Mark was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening head trauma and underwent surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.

In recent days, however, his family has seen encouraging signs.

“His eye response to light have been better… When they tried weaning him off the sedation, he was having some movement in his extremities, like his hands and then his feet, which is a very good sign. Still touch and go, but obvious signs of improvement," Sabouri said.

Sabouri said the long-term impact on Mark's brain function remains unknown.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing. The 64-year-old man, who was driving a 2023 Tesla Model Y, was not injured, and alcohol was not a factor in the collision, police said.

Sabouri described the past week as a deeply disorienting experience for his family.

"To be honest, it feels like a fever dream," Sabouri said. "It's tough sometimes to make sense of things that happen, especially when it happens to young children.”

Sabouri said Mark, a student at Ashley Falls Elementary, got the e-bike more than a year ago and rode it to school regularly. He described his nephew as a careful rider who always wore his helmet.

As the family keeps vigil at Mark's bedside, the community has rallied around him. A GoFundMe campaign was set up by his school community, including PTA moms. Sabouri said the outpouring of support has been a lifeline.

"They've come and dropped off food and they've checked in with family members. I really don't know where we would be mentally and emotionally if it wasn't for the support," Sabouri said.

Along with that community support, Sabouri said the family is leaning on their faith.

"We've been thanking God for just even being able to see Mark and be on the road to recovery with him, and we appreciate anyone that would keep him in their thoughts and their prayers," Sabouri said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

