Family files claim over in-custody death recently ruled a homicide

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A legal claim has been filed by the family of Lonnie Rupard, whose in-custody death was recently ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner's Office.

Nearly two weeks after a stunning finding by the medical examiner's office, the first legal shoe dropped.

The son of 46-year-old Lonnie Rupard filed a claim against the county after his in-custody death was ruled a homicide.

“It's wrong. It’s inhumane. It’s their responsibility to take care of him,” said Jon Farin, Rupard’s cousin.

Farin says loved ones remain heartbroken over the death of Rupard, who struggled with mental health issues, including schizophrenia.

Three months after he was booked on a parole violation, he died after being found in the downtown Central Jail.

In March 2022, Rupard was found alone and unresponsive in his cell. Deputies and medical staff performed lifesaving measures. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

A year later, the ME’s office made the rare finding that the in-custody death was a homicide caused by pneumonia, malnutrition and dehydration. Rupard was infected with COVID.

The report points to ‘ineffective delivery’ of care in the jail.

Earlier this month, news Sheriff Kelly Martinez promised a robust investigation.

“What we're doing with our homicide investigation is trying to identify if there is criminal negligence involved if anyone on my staff or anyone else is responsible,” said Martinez.

Rupard's death was one of 19 in-custody deaths last year, a record number for the county.

Dan Gilleon, the attorney representing the family, issued the following statement:

“Mr. Rupard was left to die by the jailers he depended on for basic care. The County Medical Examiner showed integrity by telling the truth, even as the San Diego Sheriff’s Department circled the wagons with misleading press releases. We hope the District Attorney will demonstrate the same integrity as the Medical Examiner and prosecute the county employees responsible for this homicide.”

“I just want some justice for cousin. Maybe we can fix the system to make sure those who are mentally ill get the treatment they need,” said Farin.

The county has 45 days to accept or reject the claim. If it's not accepted, Gilleon says they'll file a lawsuit.

ABC 10News reached out to the Sheriff's Department for a comment and are waiting to hear back.