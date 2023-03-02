Medical Examiner: San Diego Central Jail inmate's in-custody death ruled homicide

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Sheriff's Department released the cause of death Thursday of an inmate who died in police custody nearly a full year ago.

Lonnie Newton Rupard was found unresponsive in his San Diego Central Jail cell on March 17, 2022.

Sheriff's deputies and medical staff performed lifesaving measures until Rupard was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office autopsy report showed Rupard's preliminary cause of death was from pneumonia, malnutrition and dehydration with a COVID-19 viral infection, pulmonary emphysema and duodenal ulcer as contributing factors.

The Medical Examiner's Office determined Rupard's death was a homicide, according to the sheriff's department.

The Sheriff's Internal Affairs Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding Rupard's death to determine if there were any violations of department policy or procedure, according to the department.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit was also investigating the incident and will submit its findings to the District Attorney's Office for review. It will also provide the findings to the U.S. Attorney's Office for review by its Civil Rights Unit regarding any potential violations related to the death, according to the department.