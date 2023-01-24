Family calls for changes after Mt. Hope grandfather killed walking near home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Loved ones are grieving the death of a 73-year-old grandfather, struck and killed while crossing a street near his home in Mount Hope.

Gilberto Lamas, a Mount Hope resident for some four decades, was just around the corner from his home on Friday night, getting a bite to eat. He would not make it home.

“It's numbing. You’re just sad, and nothing moves anymore,” said Yesenia Lamas.

His daughter Yesenia believes he had just gotten takeout around 7:30 p.m. at a Mexican restaurant near Market Street and Toyne Street and was likely headed home.

According to police, he was crossing Market Street mid-block. A family member who saw surveillance video of the incident says he stopped in the median to look both ways, and that's when he was struck.

Police say he was walking when a 23-year-old woman driving a Honda Civic hit him. Lamas was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

“Our hearts are definitely broken,” said Yesenia.

Yesenia calls Lamas, a father of four and grandfather of four, a humble, hard-working man. He retired as a groundskeeper from La Jolla Tennis Club three years ago. About a year ago, Yesenia says a block from the scene, her father aided an elderly woman injured by a passing car. He called for an ambulance.

“A car coming way too fast. They did hit her," Yesenia said. They knocked her over. My dad tended to her."

A year later, it was Lamas who was struck in the street.

“It’s busy. It’s dark, and there’s a lot of constant speeding in the area,” said Yesenia.

Yesenia is now calling for more lights and speed bumps in the area.

“It'll happen again and again. More families will have to go through this, something I don't wish on anybody,” said Yesenia.

The driver has not been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral and other expenses.

ABC 10news reached out to city officials to find out about the safety history of that area and response to Yesenia's call for more safety measures, and are waiting to hear back.

