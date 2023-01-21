Watch Now
Man struck, killed in Mt. Hope neighborhood

Posted at 7:34 AM, Jan 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-21 10:34:32-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 70-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street in the Mt. Hope neighborhood Friday evening.

It happened at 7:43 p.m. in the 4200 block of Market Street when the man walked into the path of a white 2016 Honda Civic driven by a 23-year-old woman, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries, where he later died.

The traffic division is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

