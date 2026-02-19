Families head to Mount Laguna for first snow of the season

MOUNT LAGUNA, Calif. (KGTV) — Dozens of families had the same idea Wednesday when the first snow of the season blanketed Mount Laguna: skip school and head to the mountains instead.

Parents pulled their children from traditional classrooms and homeschool lessons to experience the rare San Diego County snowfall firsthand.

"Stopped at Costco on the way for a sled and got up here around 10:30," one mother said.

Another parent explained the educational value of the impromptu field trip.

"To get to experience it, is different than reading from it in the book," she said.

The excitement was immediate for many families when they heard about the snowfall.

"As soon as I heard that it's snowing, I was like, we're going!" one parent said.

Families spent the day building snowmen, making snow angels, sledding, and having snowball fights across the mountain. Temperatures remained in the low 30s throughout the day, with a light dusting of new snow by mid-afternoon, adding to the overnight accumulation.

The Laguna Mountain Lodge experienced a busier-than-usual Wednesday as the town prepared for an increase in visitors. The store was stocked up on essentials like sleds, hot chocolate, and snow gloves for families who forgot to bring winter gear.

"Sleds, hot chocolate, mostly, and you know some snow gloves because they forgot them," said Tom, the lodge owner.

Tom said people have been calling all day, making reservations for the next few days, hoping the snow sticks until the weekend.

However, visitors should expect large crowds and are reminded to clean up after themselves and their families.

"Just try to be patient because it takes a long time to do things up here when it's busy on a weekend. The traffic is horrendous," Tom said.

Visitors planning to travel to Mount Laguna should check for chain requirements and prepare for heavy traffic, especially on weekends.

