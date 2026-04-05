Families celebrate the reopening of Pepper Park in National City following millions in new renovations

NATIONAL CITY (KGTV) — The Port of San Diego hosted a multicultural celebration Saturday to showcase millions of dollars in improvements to Pepper Park in National City.

More than 1,000 people attended the reopening event in the South Bay, which featured new amenities including a splash pad and a pirate-themed playground.

The renovations mark the completion of phase one of the National City Balanced Plan, a partnership between the Port of San Diego and National City. The goal is to create more access to the waterfront for both locals and tourists and generate more economic growth.

The Port funded the renovations with millions of dollars from federal and state funds.

Hundreds of families and children enjoyed the new space during the celebration, which followed a ribbon-cutting ceremony in mid-March.

"I really wish like I could do this every, every weekend," a member of the Kulick family said.

"I thought we were just going to a nice day in the park," the Kulick family member said. "I didn't know that there was going to be an event here and it's a really cool turnout."

"We want to bring attention to the South Bay parks," an event representative said. "Um, a lot of people know about our other parks in San Diego. We wanna show show the National City Parks Chula Vista, and we want people to come back here and find out what we’re all about."

"We try to go to different parks around San Diego," the Kulick family member said. "I always try to find one that we haven't been to in a long time or at all."

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