Fallbrook residents push back against SDG&E's proposed $1.6B Golden Pacific Powerlink

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A proposed $1.6 billion power line stretching across Southern California is drawing growing opposition in Fallbrook, where residents are raising concerns about wildfire risk, the environment and the impact of massive transmission towers on rural communities.

San Diego Gas & Electric's proposed Golden Pacific Powerlink would build a new 500-kilovolt transmission line stretching roughly 145 miles from the Imperial Valley toward a proposed substation near San Onofre. Several potential routes are under consideration, including one that would pass through or near Fallbrook and other North County communities.

SDG&E says the project is needed to strengthen California's regional power grid, reduce transmission congestion and move more electricity from areas such as the Imperial Valley to population centers where demand is higher. The utility says the project would also help maintain reliability as California's energy needs grow.

“We live in one of the most energy constrained regions,” SDG&E spokesperson Alex Welling told ABC 10News, adding that more transmission infrastructure is needed to move new green energy from the Imperial Valley to major population centers.

But the size and location of the project are generating significant pushback.

Residents from Fallbrook and other backcountry communities recently voiced their concerns before the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. More than 60 speakers addressed supervisors during the Aug. 18 hearing, with opponents raising concerns ranging from wildfire danger to impacts on protected lands and private property.

Wildfire risk among biggest concerns

Wildfire danger is particularly sensitive in North County, where communities have experienced destructive fires linked to electrical infrastructure in the past.

Opponents fear adding miles of transmission lines and the access roads needed to maintain them could increase risks in areas already considered highly vulnerable to wildfire. A Fallbrook coalition has also pointed out that one proposed route appears to pass through or near the burn scar of the 2007 Rice Fire.

One opponent speaking against the project said transmission lines and access roads could contribute to more frequent wildfires while also diminishing the value of public lands and state parks.

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group voted unanimously in July to oppose the project. The group has raised concerns about public safety, environmental impacts and the effect nearly 200-foot-tall towers could have on the character of rural communities.

The project remains in its early stages, and its ultimate approval and route would be decided through the California Public Utilities Commission process.

SDG&E is holding an open house Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Fallbrook Community Center, where residents can speak with project representatives, review information and provide feedback. Additional open houses are planned in Temecula, El Centro and Borrego Springs.

