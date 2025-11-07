Fallbrook community rallies to replace disabled man's e-bike after hit-and-run crash

FALLBROOK (KGTV) - A disabled Fallbrook man is sharing his story after cameras recorded a hit-and-run crash that sent him flying from his e-bike on Halloween. The community quickly rallied around him to help replace his damaged e-bike.

Dominique Trent, 34, who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, was riding his e-bike to work at his family's barbershop late Friday afternoon when surveillance video shows a car, possibly a Ford Mustang, turning left and striking him directly.

"He hit me and I flipped over the car," Trent said.

The video shows Trent flying over the car and then quickly bouncing back up. Despite the dramatic collision, Trent says he briefly locked eyes with the driver before the person fled the scene.

"He didn't say nothing. Just drove off and left," Trent said.

Remarkably, Trent was left only sore and bruised and was not seriously injured. However, his e-bike, which he had saved up for, was beyond repair.

Video of the collision was posted to a Fallbrook Facebook page. Ed Maynard, owner of E-Bike-A-Go-Go, saw it. Maynard had just completed repairs on Trent's bike and knew how important it was to him.

"We all love him. It's a big thing in his life. We didn't want him to be without one," Maynard said.

While Maynard was planning to donate an e-bike, a community member rallied residents to chip in. So far, they've raised more than $1,000, enough to pay for the e-bike.

"Never thought about getting money for it, just phenomenal. I couldn't believe response. The community is amazing in Fallbrook," Maynard said.

A day after the crash, Maynard presented Trent with his new e-bike.

"Feels good, feels good. Feel so much love," Trent said.

"He just had this big smile on his face … ear to ear. Made me feel really good. So excited about it," Maynard said.

Trent's brother Charles Robinson said the community response shows how much Fallbrook cares about his brother.

"It shows as much as Dom cares about Fallbrook, they care about him too," Robinson said.

Maynard is donating any extra funds to a local food bank.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the CHP's Oceanside office at (760) 643-3400.

