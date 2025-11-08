Fact or Fiction: Driver tries to get out of ticket with ‘Get Out of Jail Free’ card?

FULLERTON (KGTV) - A story that seems hard to believe claims a driver tried to use a Monopoly "Get Out of Jail Free" card during a traffic stop in Orange County.

It's actually true.

The Fullerton Police Department says a driver handed over the card after being pulled over recently forfailing to stop at a stop sign.

Police say the officer had a good laugh and reminded the driver that while creativity is appreciated, the card isn't exactly a legal defense.

The officer told the man to save it for a rainy day and went ahead and wrote him a $238 ticket.

