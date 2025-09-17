Fact or Fiction: California revokes personalized license plate for woman named Isis?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims the California DMV is revoking a woman's personalized license plate because her name is Isis.

It's true.

Sacramento resident Isis Wharton had no issues in 2022 when she paid $50 to get a license plate that read “IAMISIS.”

But last week, she got a letter from the DMV saying it was revoking the license plate because it violates the code of regulations banning plates associated with anything illegal or violent.

The agency says, regardless of the intention, “IAMISIS” can be construed as saying she’s the militant jihadist organization.

Some legal experts say the plate is protected by the First Amendment.

Wharton says she does plan to fight to keep it.

