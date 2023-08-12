FAA investigating near collision of airliner, executive jet at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a near collision between a Cessna Citation business jet and a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 that happened on Friday just before noon at the San Diego International Airport.

The FAA said that “a preliminary review of the event showed that an air traffic controller had instructed the pilot of a Cessna Citation business jet to discontinue landing because a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 was still on the runway waiting for clearance to depart.”

The controller had previously cleared the Cessna to land on Runway 27 and then told Southwest Flight 2493 to taxi onto that same runway and await instructions to depart, according to an initial investigation by the FAA. The facility’s automated surface surveillance system alerted the controller about the developing situation and directed the Cessna to discontinue landing.

The FAA said they are sending a team of experts to the facility to investigate. The team will determine the closest proximity between the airplanes as part of the review.

The information is preliminary and could change, according to the FAA.

