FAA flight disruptions leave weekend travelers scrambling for answers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thursday marks Day 37 of the Government shutdown. Due to a high number of air traffic controllers calling out sick, the FAA made a logistical decision to cut 10% of flights across 40 major U.S. airports, starting Saturday.

The announcement threw a wrench into the plans of thousands of passengers preparing to fly this weekend, leaving them scrambling for answers about their upcoming trips.

A San Diego travel agent said there's still a lot they don't know about which domestic flights are on the chopping block, creating widespread anxiety among customers.

"In a very technical term, they're freaking out," said Leonardo Cordova, founder of Volemos Travel, in Mission Valley.

Cordova spoke with us over Zoom but chose not to show his face, saying it was in his business's best interest.

Cordoza said he has about 27 customers currently traveling and 67 about to fly this weekend. He's hearing from his customers about their upcoming travel anxiety.

"Are we even gonna make it? And if we made it, are we gonna be able to come back? So, should we cancel the trip?" Cordova said.

Cordova said the biggest trigger for anxiety in this situation is that people have no answers. All anyone knows is that 10% of flights will be impacted, but they don't know who it will affect.

The uncertainty matters because Cordova said it will have a domino effect on many flyers' travel plans.

"The cascade effect is very difficult to measure," Cordova said. "Lodging? Where am I going to sleep? Who's gonna pay for that? Who's gonna pay for my meals? Who's gonna refund my tickets for the musical that I'm missing?"

Cordova does have some clarity with certain airlines like United. He shared an email they sent stating that United's international flights will not be affected, nor service to certain major cities. It read in part:

"United's long-haul international flying will not be affected, nor will service between our hub airports: Chicago O'Hare, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark Liberty International, San Francisco and Washington Dulles."

However, for the flights that are cancelled, Cordova and his customers wonder who will refund them.

"The airline industry doesn't normally just give refunds here and there? So the situation in which customers are going to be finding themselves is receiving a notification that the flight was canceled, and that they can be rebooked, but then it's going to be open season like the Hunger Games," Cordova said.

According to the Department of Transportation's website, the 'Refund' page says travelers should receive a refund, and many airlines are also saying the same.

"If the airline cannot get you on that flight for whatever reason, you're entitled to your money back. If they cancel it, delay it for three hours or more, they have to give you a refund," said Harvey Rosenfield, founder of Consumer Watchdog.

However, Rosenfield warns travelers to be cautious. Your airline might rebook you on a different flight or offer a refund, forcing you to buy a new ticket with another airline, for which you may not get credit.