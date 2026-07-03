Record numbers expected across Southern California this Fourth of July

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Fourth of July travel period is in full swing as we get ready for the summer holiday.

AAA Southern California expects Thursday to be the busiest day, as millions are anticipated to hit the road to their July 4th destination.

'We are expecting travel record numbers across Southern California and also in some states across the country," Anlleyn Venegas, Spokesperson for AAA Southern California, said.

The organization anticipates roughly 5.4 million Southern Californians will travel, with 4.3 million traveling by car.

This is all despite those higher-than-normal gas prices, which are still hovering around $5.50 a gallon.

However, AAA did say we are paying around 60 to 80 cents less than we did during Memorial Day travel.

"Finding the cheapest gas stations near your location, keeping in mind that the gas stations that are closest to the freeways are going to have a higher-than-average price. It is so important to drive safe, avoid those hard accelerations, and that's also going to help you to maximize fuel efficiency,” Venegas said. “So I would say planning your trip as best as you can, sharing your vehicle with friends and family."

On Friday, that expected record-setting rush, according to AAA, will hit San Diego International Airport.

Airport officials expect around 90,000 people to fly through the airport each day over the weekend.

While some are expecting big numbers for the July 4th travel period, others are tempering expectations.

Those at Gas Buddy told ABC 10News all of these rising costs, including gas, could lead more people to stay home.

"Americans spending $225 million more on gasoline today than a year ago. Um, you know, some Americans have seen job losses this year,” Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at Gas Buddy, said. “And higher airfares, I don't foresee how the economy would be seeing record-setting travel from airfares to people jumping in their car."

If you're heading out of town, try to get on the road before noon when traffic will start to build. And if you're heading to the airport, give yourself plenty of time, since construction could cause some delays on your way here.