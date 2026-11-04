Ex-Naval Base San Diego police officer pleads guilty to taking $300K in dead co-worker's benefits

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A former Naval Base San Diego police officer who was given control over the financial affairs for a retired fellow officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges for failing to report the co-worker's death and taking nearly $300,000 in benefits intended for the deceased man.

Ivan Alonso Rodriguez, 47, of El Cajon, knew his former co-worker had died in Baja California in 2016, but did not report the death to the government or bank, and continued collecting the man's benefits until 2025, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In 2013, Rodriguez was given power of attorney over the co-worker's affairs, was designated as the sole trustee of the co-worker's living trust, and was added as a co-signatory to the bank account the co-worker used to receive his retirement benefit payments, prosecutors said.

The payments Rodriguez received, which normally would have ceased upon the co-worker's death, included over $200,000 in Retirement Insurance Benefits, $85,000 in Federal Employees Retirement Systems benefits, and $3,200 in Economic Impact Payments.

Rodriguez is set to be sentenced in February following his plea on Tuesday to receipt, concealment, and retention of stolen public money, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 10 years in prison.

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