Ex-FBI profiler talks arrest of Yolanda Marodi and cross-border investigations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Saturday, Mexican authorities said they were able to find and arrest Yolanda Marodi.

She was arrested near a hotel in Baja California.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Officesaid she allegedly stabbed her wife, Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi, to death last month in Ramona.

Yolanda fled to Mexico about an hour after the incident, according to her arrest warrant.

“It’s not uncommon to have international investigations,” Gregg McCrary, a retired FBI Profiler, said.

McCrary was an FBI agent for more than 25 years with a decade spent as a profiler.

“Matter of fact, I had a case — it was actually while I was a profiler — we had serial killer killing women in Europe and the United States,” McCrary said.

McCrary’s not connected to Marodi’s case.

ABC 10News wanted his insight on how these investigations play out across borders and working with international authorities, given she fled and was caught in Mexico.

“In a case like this where it looks like it wasn’t pre-planned but, just kind of a reactionary thing. The murder occurred; looks like she fled over the border quickly without much planning," McCrary said.

“And those are easier cases to resolve because they don’t have false passports. They haven’t laid any protection in place.”

McCrary said U.S. authorities can’t conduct the investigation in Mexico. But, they share intelligence with Mexican authorities about the suspect, what they know about them and track things like credit cards and cell phones.

“Eventually, they’ll be able to close in and make the arrest,” McCrary said.

ABC 10News asked McCrary why he thinks Yolanda stayed in Mexico for weeks instead of moving to a different country, or one without extradition to the U.S.

“A lot of times, it’s whatever the individual is comfortable with. If she feels comfortable in that particular environment rather than go to a place that is completely unknown, they may do that. Even though it may elevate the risk for their apprehension,” McCrary said.

