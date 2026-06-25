Ex-Christian high school teacher pleads guilty to sex abuse charges

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A former teacher at Christian High School in El Cajon pleaded guilty this week to sex abuse charges involving an underage girl and is slated to be sentenced next month to 20 years to life in state prison.

Kevin Conover, 50, was arrested last year following an investigation into reports that he had abused a minor identified in court only as Jane Doe.

Sheriff's investigators were first alerted to the allegations last October and he was arrested Dec. 16, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

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Conover pleaded guilty to five felony sex crime counts on Wednesday, one day before he was slated to undergo a preliminary hearing in the case, in which prosecutors would have presented evidence to support the charges.

He originally faced up to 111 years to life in state prison if convicted of all counts and allegations. The criminal complaint filed against him alleged the abuse occurred between 2015 and 2019, with the first instance of abuse occurring when the victim was 7 years old.

The victim was not a student of Conover's, according to a statement released last year by Christian Unified Schools of San Diego's superintendent.

Conover is scheduled for sentencing on July 31.

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