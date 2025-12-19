Christian school teacher pleads not guilty to 14 felony charges of child sexual abuse

EL CAJON (KGTV) — A 49-year-old former teacher at Christian Unified Schools pleaded not guilty Thursday to 14 felony charges accusing him of sexually abusing a minor.

Kevin Conover appeared in court as his attorneys entered the not guilty plea on his behalf. The charges stem from allegations that Conover sexually abused a female victim back in 2015 when she was seven years old at that time.

"The first count I would say is probably the most severe for our victim Jane Doe," said Julie Lynn, Deputy District Attorney.

According to the complaint filed by the District Attorney's office, the abuse allegedly began when the victim was as young as 7 in December 2015 and it continued on until December 2019, when she was 10.

During the arraignment, Judge Peter Lynch ordered a protective order against Conover, prohibiting him from contacting the victim. The judge also ordered body-worn camera footage to be submitted for discovery.

Based on the charges, Conover could face 15 years to life behind bars if convicted.

"If there are other victims out there, I do ask you do come forward and contact the sheriff's department," Lynn said.

The allegations have stunned Conover's former students, several of whom attended the court hearing.

Hannah Manroe, one of his former students, said the charges were difficult to process.

"The only Kevin Conover I know is to be a respectable man," Manroe said. "Just as admirable as I viewed him, it's a reminder that we need to not put our faith in humans but in Christ."

A large group of supporters attended the hearing, with some holding Bibles and others visibly emotional. None of Conover's family members or friends spoke outside the courtroom.

"I think with crimes like this, it's difficult to wrap your head around that this could be your neighbor, pastor, or teacher," Lynn said. "If they continue to have interest in this case, they're going to hear additional pieces of evidence that is going to enlighten them."

Conover is known as highly-regarding Apologetics teacher at Christian Unified Schools in El Cajon, and he is also a well-known public speaker within the church.

The Superintendent for Christian Unified Schools stated on Wednesday that Conover's teaching position has been suspended, and that they were unaware of the allegations until he was arrested outside the school on Tuesday. They confirm no students are involved in the investigation.

The investigation began when the Sheriff's Office received a phone call on October 1st regarding sexual abuse allegations of a minor by a family member.

Conover's readiness hearing is now scheduled for Friday, January 9th at 8:30 a.m. in Department D2.

In the meantime, Judge Lynch granted the DA's request for Conover not to post bail, due to the severe nature of the crimes he's been charged with. Conover's attorneys did not contest it citing it is a part of their strategy.