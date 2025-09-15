Ex-campus aide pleads guilty to sex crimes involving Mar Vista High School student

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A former Mar Vista High School campus aide arrested earlier this year on allegations of engaging in sex acts with a 17-year-old male student pleaded guilty to sex crime charges.

Lisette Veles Ortega, 32, who was an employee of an outside contractor used by the Imperial Beach secondary school, pleaded guilty on Sept. 11 to charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and oral copulation with a minor, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

RELATED: Student support aide at Mar Vista High School arrested for sexual assault of a student

Ortega was arrested in May. At the time, she was working for Ro Healthcare, which the company's website states is a medical staffing and home health agency that helps staff nurses at schools, correctional facilities and for private home care.

Ortega's guilty pleas did not involve a stipulated sentence, the D.A.'s Office said. She is scheduled to be sentenced next month at the South County courthouse in Chula Vista.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.